Fire Damages Restaurant and Pharmacy in Waldoboro Village, No Injuries

A fire at a new restaurant in Waldoboro village early Thursday, July 23 damaged the restaurant and a pharmacy at 9 Friendship St. and forced the evacuation of the four-story building.

The fire started in Maine Kebab, a new restaurant on the back side of the building on the ground level, according to Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer. “All the fire damage is in the restaurant,” he said.

Community Pharmacy of Waldoboro, one floor up and on the Friendship Street side of the building, sustained heavy smoke damage, according to Smeltzer.

Smeltzer said that when he arrived, smoke was coming out of both sides of the commercial block.

“We were toned out to an active structure fire at Maine Kebab and when I arrived on scene I could see smoke coming from the front side of the building and from the rear of the building by the lower level,” he said. “There was smoke all up and down Friendship Street.”

The tenants of apartments in the building were evacuated. Firefighters went into Maine Kebab and knocked the fire down in about 15 minutes.

“We knocked the fire down and accessed all the floors of the building to make sure there was no extension of the fire,” Smeltzer said.

Due to the size of the building, ladder trucks from Damariscotta and Thomaston were dispatched.

“We believe the fire was accidental in nature,” Smeltzer said.

Maine Kebab just opened earlier in July. Shane McGarvey owns the restaurant. Jeff Hurd, proprietor of The Narrows Tavern, owns the building, while Community Pharmacies LLC owns the pharmacy.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department at 1:20 a.m. The Bremen, Damariscotta, Friendship, Jefferson, Thomaston, Union, and Warren fire departments assisted, as did the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, and Waldoboro Police Department.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

