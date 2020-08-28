Fire destroys Depot Street house in Waldoboro

A structure fire in Waldoboro destroyed a house at 200 Depot Street, Thursday, Aug. 27.

According to Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer, a one-story house was destroyed in the fire and no injuries were reported.

Smeltzer said the last confirmed occupant of the home passed away in the spring.

“It appeared to be abandoned,” Smeltzer said.

The fire department was working with the town’s police department to determine the current ownership of the house, according to Smeltzer.

“With the help of the police department we are talking to neighbors trying to establish who owns the property,” Smeltzer said.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted and is responding to the scene, according to Smeltzer, who said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Smeltzer said the department had initially been dispatched for a smoke investigation by the railroad tracks that run across Depot Street.

Once in the area, Smeltzer said he could see the smoke was coming from the woods and located a driveway leading to the house, which was fully involved and surrounded by high grass, which had not recently been mowed.

Smeltzer said the driveway was long, narrow, and unpaved, with low hanging branches.

Additionally, live wires were knocked down on the side of the house, forcing firefighters to concentrate their efforts on only one side of the building before a crew from the Central Maine Power Company was able to shut off power to the structure.

“We could only fight the fire on one side before they got the power off,” Smeltzer said.

According to Smeltzer, a crew from the Waldoboro Police Department was the first on scene and the police officer advised him to walk in on foot due to the condition of the driveway.

Only the department’s brush truck could make it all the way to the structure, according to Smeltzer, who said fire crews were able to hook up to a fire hydrant by the former Fieldcrest Manor nursing home, at 126 Depot Street, running hoses to the scene, across the railroad tracks.

“As soon as we got hooked up to the hydrant I released all the tanker crews and just kept the other crews for manpower,” Smeltzer said.

Smeltzer said the railroad had been contacted about the location of the fire hoses, in case a train needed to be stopped, though none were scheduled to come through during the evening.

Smeltzer said a fire engine from Waldoboro went up the driveway as far as it could go, with other trucks staging by the railroad tracks to assist as needed.

Depot Street was closed to traffic from Route 1 to the area around the railroad tracks.

The Route 1 side of Depot Street was blocked off with barricades.

Smoke from the fire could be seen clearly from Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson.

Lincoln County Communications Dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department to the scene at 6:34 p.m.

Also responding to the scene were crews from departments in Bremen, Damariscotta, Friendship, Jefferson, Nobleboro, Union, Warren and Washington.

A crew from the Thomaston Fire Department provided station coverage for Waldoboro during the structure fire.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, and the Waldoboro Police Department were on hand to assist as well.

