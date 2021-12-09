Fire Destroys Waldoboro Home

A fire engulfed a camper trailer on Old County Road in Waldoboro on Thursday, Dec. 9, burning it completely.

The call came into the Waldoboro Fire Department at 1:25 a.m., which arrived at the scene shortly after. The towns of Bremen, Jefferson, Friendship, Warren, Union, and Damariscotta also responded to provide water tanks and manpower in putting out the fire.

The camper trailer was completely engulfed by the time firefighters arrived at the scene. The agency’s response time was hindered by slippery roads, and firefighters focused their response on the fire nearing propane tanks next to the burning structure once they arrived, according to Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer.

About 20 firefighters were assisted on scene.

Waldoboro Police, Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, and Waldoboro Public Works also responded.

A single resident was staying in the camper at the time and had left the trailer before the fire department arrived. He was transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta by Waldoboro EMS to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

