Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Blaze in Somerville

Firefighters from five local departments battled a garage fire on Black Brook Drive in Somerville the morning of Saturday, March 21. A family was able to exit the nearby home safely, and firefighters were able to save the house, a barn, and several animals.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to determine the cause of the fire, according to Somerville Fire Chief Mike Dostie.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged the Somerville, Jefferson, and Whitefield fire departments at 2:46 a.m. to 32 Black Brook Drive. Dostie said firefighters faced a unique challenge getting to the scene, as the road was “all mud and ice.”

“We were only able to get one line up there, and the other trucks parked at the end of the road and started feeding us water,” Dostie said. “Everyone else had to walk into the scene, so it was quite a haul when you had your pack on and everything.”

Firefighters were on scene within 11 minutes of the tones. The garage was fully engulfed by the fire, Dostie said, and only 10 feet from the house. The family had exited the house safely and were all outside when firefighters arrived.

“My worst nightmare is when it’s a fire in the night and you don’t know if anyone is inside, but everyone was outside when we got there,” Dostie said. “I have to thank the comm center, because they told the family exactly what to do, and gave us good directions to get there.”

Firefighters immediately started pushing the flames away from the house, and were able to save both the house and a barn. Adding to the challenge of the fire were two 250-gallon propane tanks inside the garage, as well as a propane tank next to the house. Dostie said firefighters were able to keep the flames away from the tank on the exterior of the house, but the two tanks inside released, causing sudden waves of heat.

Three vehicles, a snowmobile, and a generator were lost in the blaze, but the firefighters were able to save a 1947 tractor and the animals in the barn, Dostie said.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:03 a.m. In addition to the Lincoln County departments, the Washington and Windsor fire departments also provided mutual aid.

“I cannot say enough to thank the mutual aid,” Dostie said. “It didn’t make a difference what department you were on. It was like having one fire department there, everyone worked together so well.”

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

