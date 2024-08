First responders from several departments are on the scene of a structure fire on Somerville Road in Jefferson the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 22.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged the Jefferson, Nobleboro, Somerville, Waldoboro, and Whitefield fire departments as well as Waldoboro EMS to the William Smith Enterprises building on Somerville Road in Jefferson for a report of a fire at 12:23 p.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

