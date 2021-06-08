Fisherman’s Body Found in Medomak River

The Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a fisherman in the Medomak River at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 8.

The body was found near Johnson Island. The island is near the Dutch Neck area of Waldoboro.

A search had started at about 9 p.m., Monday, June 6, after other local fishermen found the man’s boat, a 16-foot skiff with an outboard motor, “aground and unoccupied” near Havener Point, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The Friendship and Waldoboro fire departments, the Maine Marine Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the river and shoreline near Havener Point.

Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer said Waldoboro firefighters were dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. and responded to the Dutch Neck Marine Park, where they met a sergeant from Marine Patrol.

Smeltzer said the department was asked to search the shoreline along Havener Point.

About 12 firefighters responded with the department’s ladder truck, equipped with a Stokes basket and lighting to illuminate the search area. A Stokes basket is a type of stretcher used to immobilize an injured person and transport them over uneven terrain.

Smeltzer said the search “was not classified as a recovery at that time. We were hoping to find a live person.”

Smeltzer said the Friendship Fire Department responded with its boat and searched the shoreline of Hardy Island, south of Johnson Island.

“Our search was negative and we closed the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m.,” Smeltzer said.

The search was suspended at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and resumed at 4 a.m., with the addition of a Marine Patrol plane, according to the DMR press release. The body was taken to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

