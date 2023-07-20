Former Chewonki Employee Detained After Alleged Assaults

A Brunswick man working at Camp Chewonki under an alias and reportedly fake Social Security number faces five Class D misdemeanor charges following an alleged assault on two employees and a police officer, an incident he said he did not remember due to smoking an unknown substance.

Law enforcement officials said they do not know his real name, birthday, or country of origin. In addition to local charges, he is being held at the request of the United States Border Patrol for undisclosed reasons.

Carlos P. Missioni, 21 or 27, as he is named in court filings, was arrested on June 24 and charged with three counts of assault against two Chewonki employees and Wiscasset Police Officer Hunter Farrell. He also faces one count of criminal restraint and one of refusing to submit to arrest.

Missioni’s records in national databases shows two names with a third appearing on his federal tracking records, as well as two birthdays, one in 2001 and another in 1996, Farrell said in an interview on Tuesday, July 18.

Court filings associated with his case identify him as Missioni and Carlos Pedro-Missone; Two Bridges Regional Jail files his name as Carlo Pedro-Missone, and the Wiscasset Police report from the week of his arrest names him as Carlose Dielumbaka Missionpedro.

“Which name is truly his and which birthday, I do not know,” Farrell said in the interview. “I can’t single down any name and say, ‘That’s the correct one.’”

According to Farrell, Missioni said his country of origin was both the Republic of the Congo and Angola. Both countries are in central Africa and are separated by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, another country.

Farrell said Missioni’s records showed him as a citizen of the Republic of the Congo.

His Social Security card was stamped with the words “for work purposes,” Farrell said, and a federal warrant was found for him when he was arrested.

His department does not have access to the details of any federal case, charges, or suspicions, according to Farrell. His department contacted the United States Border Patrol, which put a hold on Missioni’s case.

According to Officer Levon Travis, of Two Bridges Regional Jail, Missioni is being held on his Lincoln County charges at $10,000 cash bail, with a no-bail federal detainer from Border Patrol. Travis said local charges are typically resolved before federal ones.

According to court documents, Farrell responded to an assault call at Chewonki Camp in Wiscasset just before midnight and was told multiple counselors had been involved in a fight. He was directed to a cabin with Missioni inside alone, where Farrell said he saw him walking back and forth “kickingthings.”

Missioni allegedly came out of the cabin and did not respond when the officer announced himself, drew his handgun, and ordered Missioni to get on the ground, according to the affidavit.

“He then stood up and began moving toward me,” Farrell said in court documents. “I then yelled at him to stop and get on the ground, he continued to come toward me.”

Farrell drew his Taser, ordered Missioni to stop coming toward him again, and used it when Missioni did not comply. He then put Missioni in handcuffs after a struggle on the ground, according to the affidavit.

When Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency medical services personnel arrived, they attempted to walk him to a cruiser, according to the affidavit. Missioni then allegedly tried to take Deputy Owen Beattie’s Taser and kicked Farrell in the shins.

At the time, police believed there was a language barrier and another party had been called to translate. Missioni was later speaking fluently in English, according to the affidavit.

In interviews with 10 counselors afterward, Farrell was told Missioni could be heard in his cabin that evening yelling, “I’m going to (expletive) you up,” according to court documents.

Counselors said they then heard a subject screaming for help from within the cabin. One reported entering and pulling Missioni off of a female counselor, whom he was sitting on top of while holding her legs.

The counselor told Farrell she did not remember what happened before she was on her back with Missioni hitting her face.

One of the other subjects may have sustained a detached retina as a result of the fight, according to the affidavit.

Further information did not point to a sexual assault, Farrell said in an interview. The department’s investigation is complete and has been referred to the district attorney’s office.

At the jail, according to Farrell’s affidavit, Missioni asked in English where he was and what he was charged with.

Missioni allegedly stated he did not remember anything that happened and his last memory was smoking “something” black through a vape allegedly given to him by one of the assaulted parties.

According to Farrell, the department arrested Missioni for the assault on a law enforcement officer, along with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, assault, criminal threatening, resisting, disorderly conduct, offensive words, and disorderly conduct fighting.

The charges ultimately filed against Missioni by the state list three Class D misdemeanor charges of assault, not specifically on a law enforcement officer.

Missioni was hired to work in the camp kitchen as a new employee this year, and the assaults took place during staff training before children were onsite, according to Cullen McGough, vice president of marketing, enrollment, and communications for Chewonki Foundation.

He said the camp screens new hires with a process following industry standards cleared by the camp’s insurers, its attorney Drummond Woodsum, and the American Camping Association.

Applicant names, Social Security numbers, and other information are run through campbackgroundchecks.com, a website which matches information against national registries of state crimes, federal crimes, and sexual assault, according to McGough.

McGough said his organization discovered the fake name when law enforcement fingerprinted Missioni.

After applicants clear that database — which Missioni did, under his false information — three references were contacted by email. McGough said it is “impossible to have 100% confidence in the system,” as not everyone has Social Security numbers or driver licenses to identify them.

“We followed the industry best practice and it failed us in this case,” he said.

McGough said both employees who were assaulted voluntarily left their positions “given the nature of their injuries … the trauma of being attacked, and the need to rest and heal.”

Missioni was fired immediately, McGough said, as employees sign a zero tolerance statement, which includes assault.

Because the attack took place outside of working hours on what is considered their personal residence for the duration of their employment, Chewonki is not planning to pursue additional charges, McGough said.

The only possible charge would be fraud due to use of the false identity, according to McGough, which the organization does not plan to pursue.

“Given the nature of the other charges, it might not be best use of everybody’s time,” he said.

The foundation will review its hiring practices moving forward within what is possible, according to McGough.

“People think we’re here for fun, but that’s not true,” he said. “We’re here for safety. I look forward to meeting with our team to review hiring practices moving forward.”

The court assigned attorney James Mason, of the Brunswick firm Handelman & Mason, to represent Missioni. Repeated attempts to reach Mason were not returned.

Missioni is scheduled for a dispositional conference on Monday, July 24, according to court documents.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

