Former County EMA Director Takes Termination Appeal to Court

Alleging he was fired without cause, the former director of Lincoln County’s Emergency Management Agency has filed suit in Lincoln County Superior Court seeking to have his job restored and payment of missed wages.

Maury Prentiss’ employment with the county was ended by Lincoln County Administrator Carrie Kipfer, acting with the support of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, on Aug. 9. Prentiss was hired as the county’s deputy EMA director in November 2021 and promoted to the director’s position in May 2023.

Prentiss initially appealed Kipfer’s decision to the commissioners. On Oct. 2, the board met with Prentiss, his counsel, Richard Elliott II, of Boothbay Harbor, and Kipfer in an executive session. On Oct. 8, the commissioners issued a written decision upholding Prentiss’s termination, included findings of fact that supported the decision.

Kipfer declined to comment, stating the county does not discuss personnel matters or ongoing litigation. Prentiss and Elliott did not respond to requests to comment by press time.

According to the Oct. 8 document, which The Lincoln County News obtained through a Freedom of Access Act request, the county investigated complaints against Prentiss prior to his termination.

On or about July 29, the county received a complaint against Prentiss by a subordinate employee, who said Prentiss had made comments “that violated the county’s sexual harassment policy, and which created a hostile work environment,” according to the commissioners’ written decision.

“After the employee refused Prentiss’ advances, the employee alleged that Prentiss retaliated by ignoring the employee, criticizing the employee’s work, and acting in a hostile manner towards the employee,” the commissioners said in the decision.

Following the employee’s complaint to the county, Prentiss was placed on paid administrative leave and instructed not to access county systems, as the complaint was actively under investigation, according to the document.

The document states Kipfer later discovered Prentiss had accessed county systems remotely while on leave.

“We did not find Prentiss’ denials plausible, and the evidence demonstrated his violation of the direct order on July 30, 2024,” the commissioners said in the decision.

The findings of fact concluded Prentiss’ actions as a supervisor violated the county’s sexual harassment policy and that he was knowingly insubordinate in violating the county’s order to not access systems during the pending investigation.

Prentiss filed a notice of appeal in Wiscasset Superior Court on Nov. 6, stating he was terminated without cause and the Lincoln County Commissioners failed to follow appropriate termination procedure. According to his suit, Prentiss is seeking to have his job restored and he is also requesting payment of all missed wages since Aug. 9, as well as further financial relief, including attorney’s fees.

