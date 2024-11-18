Former Movie Pizza Shoppe Building Burns in Waldoboro

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A fire at the former Movie Pizza Shoppe building in Waldoboro drew firefighters from multiple towns the evening of Sunday, Nov. 17.

The Lincoln County Communications Center initially paged the Waldoboro Fire Department at 7:59 p.m. for a report of a small brush fire outside the building, at 258 Jefferson St. in Waldoboro. Shortly thereafter, the Damariscotta, Bremen, Jefferson, and Nobleboro fire departments were paged to provide mutual aid at the scene, where the blaze was confirmed as a structure fire.

Originally founded in 1987 by the late Randy Raymond, the Movie Pizza Shoppe offered movie rentals, pizza, sandwiches, and ice cream. The business was recognized in Down East Magazine as one of the top pizza establishments in Maine, according to Raymond’s obituary.

The business closed in early 2015 after the death of Raymond.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

