Former Select Board Member, Write-In Candidate Vie for Seat

Two people are seeking one three-year term on the Edgecomb Select Board.

Appearing on the ballot will be Stuart Smith, a former member of both the select board and planning board. Seawicks Candle Co. owner Cara Gaffney announced her write-in candidacy on May 4.

Also on the ballot for the municipal election is one three-year term on the Edgecomb School Committee. Heather Sinclair, the committee’s current chair, and Maureen Heffernan, former executive director of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, will both appear on the ballot. (See related article in this edition.

All other positions are uncontested.

Claudia Coffin is running for one-year terms as town clerk and treasurer. Coffin has been the town clerk for 37 years and treasurer for 35 years.

Jessica Mague is seeking reelection for the one-year tax collector term. Mague became deputy tax collector in 2022 and then tax collector in September 2025.

Scott Griffin is running for the one-year term as the road commissioner. Griffin has been the road commissioner since 2005.

No one returned papers for a three-year term on the Edgecomb Planning Board.

Officers will be voted on by secret ballot from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at the Edgecomb town hall. For more information, call 882-7018 or go to edgecomb.org.

Stuart Smith

Smith served on the board for three terms as chair in the early 2000s, on the planning board for two terms, and is currently the appeals board chair.

He said he is seeking a return to the select board because he wants to tackle the tax increases Edgecomb has been facing over the last couple of years.

“These increases are really hurting a lot,” Smith said. “I walked in the town office and I saw someone come in, and they were literally crying, paying their bill. And that hit me hard.”

Smith said he believes there are ways to reduce costs without diminishing the quality of the services provided by the town and Edgecomb Eddy School. Through his time serving on boards and running a company – Smith is the CEO of software company Seguin Software – he has handled multimillion dollar budgets.

Another issue Smith wants to tackle if elected is transparency. He said he wants Edgecomb residents to know they can go to the town office or elected officials for whatever information they need.

“I want transparency out there so people have trust in their government,” Smith said. “I think there’s a lot of trust that’s been eroded.”

If elected, Smith said he would also like to work toward regionalization efforts. He said there are plenty of opportunities to work with surrounding communities, including Wiscasset and Boothbay, such as collaborations and consolidation of fire departments. Regionalization would lead to more cost savings, he said.

Another focus of Smith’s would be making sure Edgecomb residents feel seen and heard. One of his plans to ensure this would be to add an additional public comment period at select board meetings to give guests ample opportunity to speak. If anyone ever needs him, he said he wants them to just call him up.

“I totally want to get the Edgecomb (townspeople) involved, and I don’t care who it is, I want them involved,” Smith said.

Born and raised in Edgecomb, Smith attended Edgecomb Eddy School at its previous location and his son attended the school at its present location at 157 Boothbay Road.

In his spare time, Smith he enjoys golfing and other athletic activities. He loves being on the water and said he is often referred to as “Captain Stu.” He also enjoys landscaping and remodeling his house, a project he completed himself.

Cara Gaffney

Gaffney decided to run as a write-in candidate because she believes she can make a difference in the community. Even though she has not previously served on a municipal board, she said she has a deep understanding of how the town works as an active resident who attends town meetings.

“I hope to be able to bring us all back together and realize that we don’t want high taxes,” Gaffney said. “I do support the school but I think they’re in a hard spot.”

Gaffney, the owner of Seawicks Candle Co., which has locations in Edgecomb and Boothbay Harbor, moved to Edgecomb in 2005, where she has raised her two sons and lives with her husband.

Gaffney said the skills from running a business as large as Seawicks would be an asset to the select board. She is often responsible for business reports and managing finances. Her business even works with big corporations, including L.L. Bean.

Problem-solving is another skill Gaffney said she would bring to the board. If she is elected, she wants residents to feel comfortable talking with her to initiate change and fix ongoing issues. She said this skill comes from running a business and watching it grow.

“If we have problems, I have to solve them,” Gaffney said. “I think I’ll run in to that a lot being a part of the town’s select board.”

Most of Gaffney’s volunteer experience comes from Seawicks, she said. In the past, she and the company have donated and raised money for communities and organizations in need. This includes sending proceeds to garden clubs and hosting a fundraiser for those affected by the 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston.

“I really love people, I get along with people, and I just think I would be good for the job,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney said she wants to focus on reuniting disagreeing groups for a better Edgecomb. She said she too is frustrated with higher taxes but problems will not be solved with divided sides. If elected, she wants to be open with residents about what money is used for what, what costs are controllable, and how budgets are being determined.

When she is not working, Gaffney can be found antique shopping, gardening, and going to the movies with her family. She also enjoys looking in to the history of the town and finding more about where she lives.

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