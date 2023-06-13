Four-Vehicle Crash Slows Waldoboro Route 1 Traffic

A four-car crash north of the intersection of Route 220 and Route 1 in Waldoboro slowed traffic for over an hour on the morning of Tuesday, June 13.

According to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash, a northbound vehicle entered the southbound lane, creating a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles. He said three people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta with minor injuries.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged the Waldoboro Fire Department and Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services at 10:18 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

