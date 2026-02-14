Fourth Annual Soup and Chili Fundraiser a Success

The food was excellent and the conversation was cordial during the fourth annual Democratic-Republican-Unenrolled Soup and Chili Lunch held at the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Started as a collaboration between the Nobleboro Democratic and Republican committees in 2021, the annual event is a fundraiser for the Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County. Funds from the luncheon are dedicated to assist Nobleboro residents.

Luncheon organizer Mary Sheldon said she was pleased with the strong turnout this year. After the event Sheldon reported the fundraiser brought in close to $6,000, with more donations still coming in.

“You can’t really tell until the end,” Sheldon said. “The first year, we made maybe $7,000 and then the second year was maybe six (thousand). Last year was only like $4,400, $4,500, so we will see how this one goes.”

The menu included a variety of chilis, soups, and stews, served with a choice of cornbreads and desserts, primarily homemade pies. Vegan and gluten free options were available.

“Everybody says everything is delicious, and everything is donated,” Sheldon said. “We’re all volunteers and the same thing is true with the Community Energy Fund folks.”

According to Nobleboro Republican Pam McKeever, members of the Nobleboro Republican Committee were happy to help when first approached four years ago. At the time, her husband Gene chaired the town committee, she said.

“Then we just started meeting and here we are, working side by side,” McKeever said.

Speaking separately, both McKeever and Sheldon noted how neighbors appeared to linger in conversation after eating. Overall the luncheon had a social community feel that can be hard to find these days, McKeever said.

“People just like to see each other,” McKeever said. “It’s nice to catch up with your neighbors. That’s why my grandkids come here, because they’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

Sheldon said the luncheon shows people with different political beliefs can come together in a common cause.

“We’ve got a bipartisan committee,” Sheldon said. “We never talk about politics. (Nobleboro Republicans) have been great and the (Nobleboro Historical Society) and the Democrats both sent out emails telling everybody to come on over. It’s an amazing thing.”

It is not necessary to attend the luncheon to make a donation, Sheldon said. Checks should be made out to the Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County with a note on the check memo specifying assistance for Nobleboro and sent to Sheldon, Treasurer NRDC Luncheon, 13 NE Lane, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

Nobleboro residents in need of heating are encouraged to apply through the Nobleboro town office, at 192 Route 1 in Nobleboro. For more information, call 563-8816.

