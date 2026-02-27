Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library Celebrates 60 Years

The Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library turns 60 this year, with plenty of festivities in the works.

Originally founded in 1966 with 12 members, the organization dedicated to bettering the Wiscasset Public Library has grown into what it is today with over 50. Members have spent the past six decades assisting and funding programs and improvements at the library.

At the Wiscasset Select Board meeting on Feb. 17, the group was recognized and celebrated for the milestone and the work they have accomplished.

“The town of Wiscasset proudly honors the Friends of Wiscasset Public Library for their enduring commitment to strengthening our community through volunteerism, advocacy, and support of public access to knowledge,” Wiscasset Select Board Chair Sarah Whitfield said in a special presentation for the organization.

Alongside regular events like the annual Bands for Books fundraiser and the Christmas shopping event for children, the group will host a birthday party to celebrate 60 years at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23 in the library, at 21 High St.

In addition to celebrating the group’s accomplishments, the party will allow members to share information about the top of work the group does, according to Tracey Whitney, the organization’s president. While a lot of the details are still in the works, Whitney said to expect cake, food, and tours of the library.

“It should be a really fun evening, and we’re looking forward to it,” said Whitney, who joined the organization shortly after moving to Wiscasset four years ago. The group provided the “stepping stone” that got her more involved with the community, she said.

In previous years, the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library has raised up to $13,000 for special projects to improve the library, including the purchase of a new copier, covering a portion of expenses for interlibrary loans, and helping with lobby renovations.

The group takes care of what makes the library look nice, Whitney said.

“It’s more the day-to-day kind of things, and more keeping the place nice and ready for the community to come and visit,” Whitney said.

This year, the main goal of the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library is to redo the children’s bathroom to make it more accessible, Whitney said.

Beyond the birthday party, planning for the 12th annual Bands for Books event is already underway for Labor Day. Whitney called the event an evening of dance, food, and spending time with the community in a way that also gives back to it. Whitney said that the group tries their best to make the tickets at a price where the event is accessible to all.

During the holidays, the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library host a sale during the Christmas season specifically for children to shop for gifts for their family and friends. Treasurer Lynn Maloney said members of the group collect small items that can be bought for an affordable price.

“If a child has $1 and she or he needs six presents, they go home with change,” Maloney said.

After 60 years, Whitney said that she hopes that future growth includes more activities throughout the year to bring the community into the library, especially children. She said that if a child can be hooked on reading, they become a lifelong reader.

Membership wise, she said that she would love to see numbers grow no matter what age so that the program can continue on strong.

“It’s an amazing team of people who come together and really work for a common goal,” Whitney said.

For more information, go to wiscassetlibrary.org.

