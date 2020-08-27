Friendship Man Wins August #LCNme365 Photo Contest

With 68.3% of the vote, Peter Murphy won the August #LCNme365 photo contest with his picture of his sternman on his lobster boat at sunrise.

Murphy, of Friendship, was setting traps near Monhegan Island one morning on his boat, North Star, when he snapped the photo of his sternman, Timmy Thompson, with his iPhone.

“The colors and sunrise were beautiful and I just had to do it,” Murphy said.

Murphy learned about the contest from his wife, Debbie Murphy.

“She works in Damariscotta, at Colby & Gale, and brings home the paper every week,” Murphy said. “She wanted me to do it and sent it in.”

Murphy was happy to learn readers selected his photo as the monthly winner. “I’m not usually one to win anything, so it’s nice!” he said.

In addition to having his photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Murphy will receive two $25 gift certificates, one to each of the joint sponsors of the August contest, Newcastle Publick House and Oysterhead Pizza Co.

As the eighth monthly winner, Murphy cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2020, but he can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Murphy’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2020.

Submissions are now being accepted for the September #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to The Narrows Tavern, of Waldoboro, courtesy of Farrin Properties, the sponsor of the September contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

