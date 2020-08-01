Garage Burns Down in Christmas Cove

A small garage burned down in the Christmas Cove area of South Bristol early Saturday, Aug. 1.

No one was inside the garage and there were no injuries, according to South Bristol Fire Chief Mark Carrothers. The garage is at 2367 State Route 129.

Carrothers said the garage was engulfed in flames when he arrived and the fire had started to spread toward a nearby house. He said firefighters were lucky that there was no wind. There was no damage to the house.

Carrothers said the cause of the fire is unknown and unlikely to be found.

Thomas and Karen Melican own the property, but it is being rented.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the South Bristol Fire Department at 4:47 a.m. The Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, and Newcastle departments assisted. Firefighters cleared the scene around 7 a.m.

