Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Garage Burns Down in Christmas Cove

at

Firefighters hose down the remains of a small garage at 2367 State Route 129 in South Bristol early Saturday, Aug. 1. There were no injuries in the fire. (Photo courtesy Mark Carrothers)

A garage smolders on the banks of Christmas Cove in South Bristol early Saturday, Aug. 1. The cause of the fire is unknown. (Photo courtesy Mark Carrothers)

 

A small garage burned down in the Christmas Cove area of South Bristol early Saturday, Aug. 1.

No one was inside the garage and there were no injuries, according to South Bristol Fire Chief Mark Carrothers. The garage is at 2367 State Route 129.

Carrothers said the garage was engulfed in flames when he arrived and the fire had started to spread toward a nearby house. He said firefighters were lucky that there was no wind. There was no damage to the house.

Carrothers said the cause of the fire is unknown and unlikely to be found.

Thomas and Karen Melican own the property, but it is being rented.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the South Bristol Fire Department at 4:47 a.m. The Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, and Newcastle departments assisted. Firefighters cleared the scene around 7 a.m.

Firefighters hose down the remains of a garage at 2367 State Route 129 in South Bristol early Saturday, Aug. 1. (Photo courtesy Mark Carrothers)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company