Grand Cabin East is Ready for Its Close-Up August 24, 2022 at 4:12 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirefighters Protect Somerville Home from Brush FireDamariscotta Builder Constructs ‘Parade Home’ in WaldoboroWaldoboro Woman Frustrated in Effort to Rebuild After FireBoothbay Harbor Native Helps Keep Seas Free in the Middle EastEarth Day Means a Cleaner Lincoln County Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!