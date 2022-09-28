GSB Teacher Receives National Recognition

Longtime Great Salt Bay Community School art teacher Karen Hight was surprised to find herself the guest of honor at school assembly on Friday Sept. 23.

Students, staff, friends, and family members convened in the Damariscotta school’s gymnasium to celebrate Hight’s inclusion among the 10 inaugural winners of Prang Art Teacher of the Year Award. Prang, a manufacturer of high-quality student art materials, selected the winners from a nationwide pool of 2,000 nominees.

The honor comes with a $5,000 donation in the form of Prang and Dixon Ticonderoga products for Hight’s art room and a handcrafted, custom plaque to commemorate the award. Additionally, Hight will be featured on Prang’s website and social media accounts.

Award recipients were recognized for making significant contributions in the lives of their students by advancing art education and inspiring self-expression, according to a press release from Prang.

Hight received an “amazing 51 nominations from students, former students, colleagues, parents, and administrators and is credited with singlehandedly growing the school’s art program,” according to the press release.

“It’s so important to her that students see the beauty in life, and she works so hard to help them interact with that beauty in meaningful ways” GSB Principal Kim Schaff said in her recommendation. “She is constantly creating by being able to tie the school art projects to the community, or simple acts of kindness by hand painting get well or retirement cards when members of the staff may need a bit of a lift or recognition. We’re so lucky to have her and she is incredibly deserving of this prestigious award.”

Schaff credited GSB parent Ann Wicks for finding out about the award and nominating Hight.

Wicks said it was an easy nomination to make. She found out about the award via social media sometime in July and informed GSB’s Parent Teacher Organization. Another PTO parent got behind the effort and momentum built quickly.

“I am so glad to recognize Karen, who is a beloved and respected teacher,” Wicks said. “Teachers need to be recognized now more than ever.”

Hight’s recommendations ranged from detailed analysis of her effectiveness and teaching philosophy to simple declarations of devotion. During the assembly, GSB eighth grade students read all 51 comments aloud in their entirety.

“She is a wonderful teacher and my children love her,” said one comment, read by Steve Allen. “My daughter wanted to give her a thank-you card because Mrs. Hight is ‘her favorite teacher because she makes all the colors brighter.’”

“She is supportive of all students and an instrumental figure in our rural Maine community” said another, read by Fiona Duffy. “The impact she has had on thousands of students over the span of her career is a positive one. She can adapt any lesson to help a struggling student as she can to a student who excels at art.”

“I am so touched by this,” Hight said during the assembly. “It is going to take a while for me to really even understand this has happened. It feels like a dream right now. I truly love you all so very much. Thank you.”

Later, after reflecting for a few days, Hight said she was pleased many of the comments she heard spoke to her core belief that art is a means of connecting with, and expressing care for, people.

“That is what I think is so important,” she said. “There may be a lot of things I don’t do well, but that is very genuine to me, so it feels very good that that the reason I was chosen.”

Special guests included members of Hight’s immediate family, husband Chris, daughter Emily, son-in-law Tony Cantillo, and two of her three brothers. Hight’s two grandchildren are both currently enrolled at GSB.

Hight’s brothers, Chris and David White, said separately they were aware how much Hight put into her work, and they knew she was appreciated, but it was touching to see the school turn out for her.

“We’ve never seen it this directly, but we felt it,” David White said. “It is wonderful to see the direct acknowledgement; absolutely, just coming straight out. I’m super proud of her.”

“We know art teachers are the unsung heroes of every school in the country,” said Steve Boyea, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Dixon Ticonderoga Co., the makers of Prang. “The nominations were heartfelt and inspiring and revealed the incredible connection art teachers make with their students, colleagues, and communities.”

A committee consisting of an art teacher, a working artist, industry executives, and two thought leaders in art education selected the 10 winners.

Nominations were submitted to the Prang website and came from fellow teachers, administrators, parents, current and former students, and community members.

Prang was founded in 1882 by Louis Prang, an American printer, lithographer, and publisher. Prang was a pioneering advocate for art education and published the first comprehensive training program for public school art teachers. He also developed non-toxic formulas for products, which led him to create a full line of high-quality, child-safe art products.

Dixon Ticonderoga Co. manufactures what company materials say is “the world’s best pencil;” finest art papers, premium art supplies, craft essentials, and more.

To watch the video of the assembly click here.

