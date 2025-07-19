Harassment, Discrimination Suit Against Former MVHS Employees Settled

A former Medomak Valley High School student and two former MVHS employees have reached a settlement in a civil case originally filed in 2019.

The defendants, former MVHS Principal Andrew Cavanaugh and former MVHS social worker Chuck Nguyen, and plaintiff, MVHS graduate Adrianna Wadsworth, reached a settlement on Tuesday, July 7, according to court documents.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

The lawsuit, which Wadsworth originally filed in December 2019, alleged she had experienced daily sexual harassment and discrimination from Cavanaugh starting in 2016. The suit originally named RSU 40 and Medomak Valley High School as defendants in addition to Cavanaugh and Nguyen, alleging negligence and violation of Wadsworth’s civil rights.

Judge John Woodcock Jr. granted the school district a summary judgment in 2023, meaning the claims would not go to trial. In 2020, Wadsworth dropped MVHS from the suit, according to previous reporting by The Lincoln County News.

Cavanaugh and Nguyen have denied the claims in the suit.

Wadsworth was seeking damages for emotional distress and expenses associated with the suit, according to court documents. Before the settlement was reached, the case against the two former employees was expected to go to trial in September.

Magistrate Judge John C. Nivison oversaw the settlement conference, which resulted in a mutual agreement between the parties, according to court documents. The judge ordered the attorneys of each party to complete the settlement within 30 days, which will result in the case being dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back before the court.

