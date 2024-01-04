Hearty Roots Takes to the Sea in Inaugural New Year’s Polar Plunge January 4, 2024 at 10:58 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay Harbor Native Helps Keep Seas Free in the Middle EastHearty Roots Receives Local SupportFundraiser Zumbathon for Hearty RootsYMCA’s Camp Knickerbocker Coming this SummerYMCA Camp Knickerbocker on the Horizon Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!