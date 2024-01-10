High Tide Floods Damariscotta Parking Lot

High tides and heavy rains have combined to swamp areas in Damariscotta, flooding the town’s municipal parking lot, threatening business in the area, and prompting the closure of a section of Bristol Road near Days Cove.

The rain and high winds arrived with a powerful storm system that entered the Midcoast area after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

As of 10 a.m. Jan. 10, 5,612 Lincoln County residents are without electricity, according to Central Maine Power Co. The majority of electrical outages are reported in Nobleboro (1,047 accounts), Damariscotta (1,295), and Bristol (1,065).

Across the state,

33,998 CMP customers are currently without power.

According to the National Weather Service office in Gray, rain is likely to continue in the Midcoast until late Wednesday morning. Cloudy skies are forecast to give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

