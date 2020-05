A half-dozen fire departments from Lincoln and Kennebec counties are at the scene of a house fire at 421 Hilton Road in Whitefield.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Whitefield Fire Department and Whitefield First Responders, as well as the Alna, Jefferson, and Somerville fire departments, at 6:27 p.m. The Pittston and Windsor fire departments responded from Kennebec County.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print