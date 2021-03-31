Jefferson Approves Fire Truck Purchase at Referendum

Jefferson voters approved spending $550,000 on a new fire truck, $500,000 to rebuild roads, and $14,250 for a broadband study in the annual town meeting by referendum Tuesday, March 30.

All 34 warrant articles passed by wide margins. The articles included the municipal budget of $926,037, an increase of $38,155 or 4.3%.

Voters approved spending up to $500,000 to continue a multiple-year effort to rebuild town roads by a vote of 137-21. In four years, the town has voted to spend a total of $1.6 million to rebuild roads: $200,000 in 2018, $400,000 in 2019, and $500,000 in 2020 and 2021.

Voters backed the purchase of a new rescue/pumper truck by a vote of 134-22.

Voters signaled support for the expansion of high-speed internet access by approving $14,250 for a broadband study with a vote of 120-39.

Selectman Pamela Grotton, who ran unopposed, won reelection for a three-year term with 143 votes.

Budget committee members Wayne Farrin, Lisa Hodgkins, Blaine Kimball, and Bruce Sedgwick were also reelected for three-year terms with 138, 128, 129, and 126 votes, respectively.

In all, 161 voters cast their ballots in the Jefferson Village School gym. COVID-19 precautions were in place, including plexiglass shields between voters and poll workers, physical distancing, and sanitizing booths between voters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

