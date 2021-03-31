Advanced Search
Jefferson Approves Fire Truck Purchase at Referendum

Addie Joslyn receives her ballot during the annual town meeting by referendum in Jefferson on Tuesday, March 30. (Bisi Cameron Yee photo)

Jefferson voters approved spending $550,000 on a new fire truck, $500,000 to rebuild roads, and $14,250 for a broadband study in the annual town meeting by referendum Tuesday, March 30.

All 34 warrant articles passed by wide margins. The articles included the municipal budget of $926,037, an increase of $38,155 or 4.3%.

Voters approved spending up to $500,000 to continue a multiple-year effort to rebuild town roads by a vote of 137-21. In four years, the town has voted to spend a total of $1.6 million to rebuild roads: $200,000 in 2018, $400,000 in 2019, and $500,000 in 2020 and 2021.

Voters backed the purchase of a new rescue/pumper truck by a vote of 134-22.

Voters signaled support for the expansion of high-speed internet access by approving $14,250 for a broadband study with a vote of 120-39.

Selectman Pamela Grotton, who ran unopposed, won reelection for a three-year term with 143 votes.

Budget committee members Wayne Farrin, Lisa Hodgkins, Blaine Kimball, and Bruce Sedgwick were also reelected for three-year terms with 138, 128, 129, and 126 votes, respectively.

In all, 161 voters cast their ballots in the Jefferson Village School gym. COVID-19 precautions were in place, including plexiglass shields between voters and poll workers, physical distancing, and sanitizing booths between voters.

