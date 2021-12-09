Jefferson Planning Board Discusses Marijuana Ordinance December 9, 2021 at 3:23 pm Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDamariscotta Selectmen Discuss Marijuana RulesDamariscotta Selectmen Approve Marijuana RegulationsNobleboro Planning Board Delivers Marijuana Update to SelectmenJefferson Rules for Electronic Signs Must Go to Voters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!