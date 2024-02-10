Jefferson Planning Board Requests More Time On Solar Ordinance February 10, 2024 at 1:10 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Solar Farm Moratorium Sent to Select BoardJefferson Planning Board Weighs Regulating Residential SolarJefferson Selectmen Back Rules for Changeable SignsJefferson Officials Discuss Ordinance ChangesJefferson Planning Board Prepares Solar Farm Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!