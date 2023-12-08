Jefferson Prepares to Bolster Special Education Offerings December 8, 2023 at 3:27 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Moves Forward with Bus ReplacementAOS 93 to Change Local Special Education Program AgreementsBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsNew JVS Principal Settles In, School Committee Puts Two Buses Out To BidJVS to Host Blood Drive Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!