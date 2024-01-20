Jefferson to Pursue In-House Behavior Program at JVS January 20, 2024 at 11:51 am Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson School Committee Adopts Policy for Medical Marijuana in SchoolsJefferson Prepares to Bolster Special Education OfferingsJefferson to Have Contest for Budget CommitteeJefferson School Committee Splits on Library Material PolicyJefferson School Committee Awards Bid for Wood Chips Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!