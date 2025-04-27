Jefferson Voters Approve $1.5 Million Budget, Food Sovereignty Ordinance

Jefferson voters approved a $1.5 million municipal budget, elected a new school committee member, and adopted a food sovereignty ordinance during their annual town meeting by referendum on Tuesday, April 22.

Voters elected Daryl Leeman to a three-year term on the Jefferson School Committee with 115 votes. Incumbent Andy Bernier and Susanne Williamson both received 105 votes.

Jefferson Select Board member Claudia Orff-Reed was reelected in an uncontested race with 210 votes.

Jefferson Road Commissioner Wayne Johnston was reelected with 192 votes.

The approved municipal budget of $1,533,997 includes an increase of $157,833 or 11.47% over last year.

The increase reflects shifts in town office staffing, the rising cost of ambulance services, and rising costs for snow plowing and road maintenance, according to Jefferson Town Administrator Lynne Barnikow.

Voters also approved $80,000 for the Jefferson Fire Department fire truck and rescue reserve fund and an additional appropriation of $50,000 from surplus to the cost of a new firefighting vehicle. The $50,000 appropriation passed 162-59.

Voters approved article 15 139-81, appropriating $73,950 from surplus for repairs and renovations at the town office. Approval sets in motion planned updates including siding repairs and interior renovations that will see town office staff move into the space currently used as a meeting room.

Also at the meeting, voters adopted a food sovereignty ordinance originally proposed by resident Jon Olsen. Its objective, according to Olsen, is to protect small-scale farmers from overregulation and associated fees, such as from state licensing requirements. It allows farmers and food producers in Jefferson to sell most types of food directly to buyers without state oversight.

The food sovereignty ordinance passed 132-82.

Jefferson voters agreed to raise and appropriate a total of $11,601 to seven different nonprofits and social service organizations including Midcoast Conservancy, Maine General Hospice, Sweetser Mental Health, Spectrum Generations, Healthy Kids, the Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry, and New Hope Midcoast.

