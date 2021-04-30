Jefferson Woman Wins April #LCNme365 Photo Contest

With 70.7% of votes cast, Germaine Waltz won the April #LCNme365 photo contest with a picture she snapped during a morning walk at her home in Jefferson.

“I walk every morning before I go to work, so it was probably just a little before 6,” Waltz said. “It was an overcast morning, and kind of chilly. As I was walking by the beaver pond down below our house, I just thought ‘wow I should take a shot of that.’”

Waltz took the photo with her iPhone and showed it to her family. Her husband recommended she submit it to the photo contest.

“I didn’t think about it, but he did, and now here we are,” Waltz said. “A lot of people submit photos every week, so this is pretty exciting.”

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Waltz will receive a $50 gift certificate to Renys, the sponsor of the April contest. She will also receive a canvas print of her photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U in Newcastle.

As the fourth monthly winner, Waltz cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2021, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Waltz’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2021.

Submissions are now being accepted for the May #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from Metcalf’s. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

