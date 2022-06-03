Jefferson Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers voted Madelyn Oliver as the winner of the May #LCNme365 photo contest.

Oliver, of Jefferson, snapped a photo of Round Pond at sunset with her Canon camera while taking a student’s senior pictures.

“We turned around and there was a really pretty sunset,” Oliver said. “It wasn’t a photo I was planning on taking, but when I saw it, I had to.”

Oliver, an ed tech in the Lifeskills program at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta, learned about the photo contest from her coworker Jean Duncan. Duncan won the February #LCNme365 contest.

“It feels pretty cool,” Oliver said of the win. “I’ve been doing photography for such a long time, but it’s nice to have something finally come back from it.”

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Oliver will receive a $50 gift certificate from Metcalf’s, of Damariscotta.

As the fifth monthly winner, Oliver cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2022, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Oliver’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2022.

Submissions are now being accepted for the June #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business from Maine Septic Solution, of Damariscotta, the sponsor of the June contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

