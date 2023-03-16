June Special Election Set for House District 45 Seat

House District 45 voters will return to the polls on June 13 for a special election to fill the legislative seat formerly held by Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the special election, which will fill the seat until the next regular election in 2024 on Wednesday, March 15.

Party nominations must be turned in by March 31. Candidates without a party can qualify for the ballot by turning in 50 registered voter signatures by the same date.

Write-in candidates must file with the secretary of state by 5 p.m. on April 7.

Collamore, who defeated Lynn Madison, R-Waldoboro, for the seat last November, announced he was resigning from the Legislature in February after pleading not guilty to charges related to signature forgery of the state’s publicly funded election program on Feb. 16.

He was indicted on the 33 charges – 20 felony charges of aggravated forgery, 11 misdemeanor charges of unsworn falsification, and one count of criminal violation of the Maine Clean Election Act – on Dec. 15, alleging that he forged signatures on forms needed to qualify for taxpayer-funded campaign money through the Maine Clean Election Act.

The act provides funds to candidates who collect $5 minimum contributions and signatures from at least 60 registered voters in their district.

Collamore said that, although he pleaded not guilty, he resigned because the loss of his only committee seat made him ineffective for voters. House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, removed him from the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee on Feb. 1.

Collamore is scheduled for a dispositional conference on Monday, March 20.

