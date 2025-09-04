LA Educator Named Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist

When Lincoln Academy welcomed kids back to class on Wednesday, Sept. 3, some students started the school year with one of the top educators in the state.

Bridget Wright, who teaches English, is one of four finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. Wright had been named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year in May – the first LA teacher to receive the distinction – and was one of the eight semifinalists announced in July.

The other finalists are Julia Edwards, a choral music teacher at Poland Regional High School in Androscoggin County; Benjamin Johnson, a Latin teacher at Hampden Academy in Penobscot County; and Dawn Lee, a school librarian and media and unified literacy teacher at Morse High School in Sagadahoc County.

The Maine Teacher of the Year Program is administered by Educate Maine through a unique partnership with the Maine Department of Education, with support from the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association and the Maine State Board of Education.

While the Maine Department of Education officially announced the finalists in a press release on Tuesday, Sept. 2, Wright was notified she was a finalist in August.

When she got the call, Wright said she was excited to continue the selection process.

“Most people don’t know yet that I’m a finalist … but the inner circle of people I’ve been allowed to tell have just been really lovely and supportive,” said Wright, of Jefferson.

The road to becoming a finalist has included presenting a keynote address and answering questions from a panel of judges at the University of Maine. Wright said she’s reflected on her teaching and approach throughout the process.

“I think going through that over the summer has really put me in the right mindset for school,” she said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24 during LA’s homecoming week, a panel of judges visit to Lincoln Academy to see what a typical day looks like for Wright. The panel will sit in on her classes and talk to her colleagues, students, administrators, and students’ parents to understand first-hand why Wright should be teacher of the year.

“There’s certainly no better way to kick off homecoming than to celebrate not just our sports but also our academics,” she said.

As Lincoln Academy welcomed students back on Wednesday, Sept. 3, Wright said she feels empowered for the new school year and to continue leading important efforts like the student-run writing center, which she started from the ground up last year.

As she prepares for the panel to visit Lincoln Academy, she said she is most excited for her community to be recognized.

“I get to shine a light on the really amazing work that Lincoln (Academy) does and all of my colleagues do every day,” Wright said. “No teacher can be a good teacher working solo.”

As deliberations get underway for the final award, Wright said the selection process has been a great opportunity to meet the other finalists and get to connect with educators across the state.

The Maine Department of Education will announce the recipient in October. Wright said she’s excited for whoever is selected for the distinction.

“No matter who ends up being Maine Teacher of the Year, I know it’s going to be

