LA Graduates Cross Stage Into Their Next Chapter

Despite the warm temperatures, the 141 members of Lincoln Academy’s class of 2026 still had smiles on their faces as they walked across the stage during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 5.

“This graduating class makes up a rich and colorful fabric that represents all that is good about Lincoln Academy and the communities that we serve,” Lincoln Academy Head of School Jeff Burroughs said.

This year’s ceremony featured two valedictory addresses after two students tied for the title. Torren Nehrboss and Paytyn Dyer both congratulated their fellow classmates and shared lessons they learned while at LA.

Burroughs said teachers described Nehrboss as serious, passionate, conscientious, and the type of student who “always gets her work done.” Nehrboss was a member of the editorial board for The Eagle’s Talon, the school’s newspaper, and a class officer.

During her speech, Nehrboss spoke about how she and her fellow classmates should lead a life where they question everything. By this, she said she didn’t mean asking questions to judge or critique someone else but to see answers that had not already been offered up.

“As you develop your values, remember how it took nearly our entire education to finally question, truly question, what outcome was handed to us, and it took even more to understand that there was something beneath the surface,” Nehrboss said.

Near the end of her speech, Nehrboss said she hopes when someone asks for a classmate’s or a friend’s stance on something, they will not only be able to state it but give their reasoning as well.

“As adults, we must question to filter out the noise and find meaning, because in a future that remains undefined and hopelessly obscured, I can assure you that the only certain answer to an uncertain world is a question,” Nehrboss said.

Dyer, Burroughs said, is an accomplished writer who published her own book of poetry and wrote for the Talon all four years of high school. He revealed it had been Dyer who was behind the paper’s advice column, “Talon Tips.”

“In the words of one teacher, Paytyn’s masterful writing voice has been a guiding force for our newspaper in our school,” Burroughs said.

Dyer discussed fear in her address to graduates. She said she knows graduation speeches are usually about dreams and ambitions, but it has been fear that has been woven into every part of their high school experience.

Whether it is walking into an unfamiliar classroom as a freshman or trying to decipher a William Shakespeare for an English essay, Dyer said fear is an emotion present a lot throughout high school.

“Some fears were small, other felt enormous, but all of them shaped us,” Dyer said. “And now, being here as graduates, we face perhaps the greatest uncertainty yet: the future.”

Even though the future might seem unknown and a lot of questions might go unanswered, Dyer said she believes fear exists because something matters to them all. She said she and her classmates fear failure because they care about succeeding and they fear rejection because they care about connection. In many ways, she concluded, fear is the evidence of hope.

“As we move into the next chapter of our lives, I hope you remember this: courage is not the absence of fear,” Dyer said. “Courage is moving forward despite it. Fear will always exist, but so will our ability to overcome it.”

Six awards were presented during the ceremony, five to students and one to a faculty member. Burroughs said the awards recognize unique contributions over the course of the students’ and employee’s careers.

The Lowell Simmons Award, named for a standout Lincoln Academy athlete who died copiloting his plane in World War II, was given to Maggie Thompson.

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Burroughs said many athletes at the school were considered for the award, but Thompson stood out. During her time at LA, she attained 12 varsity letters, playing on the girls soccer team, the varsity basketball team, the softball team, and ran track and cross country.

Beyond her athletic abilities, Thompson found her love for the medical field by apprenticing with the school’s athletic trainer, Megan Day. Since then, she has been working with local emergency medical services and plans to study physical therapy at Endicott College.

“I imagine Lowell Simmons himself would be proud that the award in his name is going to an accomplished athlete who is also dedicated to helping others in their time of greatest need,” Burroughs said.

The Achievement Cup was given to Hamilton Pierpan. The award, voted on by the student body, best represents character of good scholarship, industry, enthusiasm for work, cooperation with teachers and students, participation in cocurricular activities, and good morals.

Burroughs said Pierpan is a multitalented student, athlete, and band member. One teacher described Pierpan as possessing a humorous and engaging stage presence, loving an audience, and supporting his peers with kindness.

Pierpan also served on the student council, his classmates eventually electing him as student body president. Burroughs said Pierpan used his platform to make daily life better for all LA students, never shying away from a challenge. Pierpan’s work helped lead the class of 2026 to win this year’s Faculty Shield Competition.

Burroughs also mentioned Pierpan’s versatility and how at the previous night’s baccalaureate, he not only gave a speech but played the saxophone and sang an Irish blessing.

“(Pierpan’s) warm and comfortable demeanor has made for a leadership style that is inviting and team oriented,” Burroughs said.

The Soaring Eagle Award, is only given out from time to time because it is dependent on having the right recipient, Burroughs said. After a tearful speech, the head of school announced the awardee was Harper Libby.

“To say this person has made an impact in their years here is an understatement,” Burroughs said.

Burroughs said Libby is kind to everyone she meets, a passionate learner, and a leader in the classroom who can brighten anyone’s day with her smile.

In her time at LA, Libby was a leader on the school’s unified basketball team, who mastered a two-handed underhand shot, Burroughs said. Last year, she gave a speech advocating for a bill in the Maine Legislature that passed, increasing educational programs for high school students with intellectual disabilities and autism.

“She advocated not just for people, but for what’s right,” Burroughs said. “Her attitude and her presence make the culture of Lincoln Academy better.”

The Linda Jean Metcalf Award, voted on by faculty and staff, was presented to Nathaniel Hufnagel.

Burroughs said one teacher described Hufnagel as diligent and thoughtful, seeking to understand what he is learning for knowledge and not just the grade. Hufnagel served on the Talon’s editorial board, took many Advanced Placement classes, and is an accomplished musician.

“Another teacher remarked, ‘He’s one of the kindest students I have met and always comes to class ready to learn,” Burroughs said.

The final student award, the Harold & Blanche W. Smithwick Scholarship, went to Helen Duffy, one of the class marshals. The award is presented to the graduate with high moral character, integrity, and exemplary record of service to the school community. The recipients should not only stand out for their individual talent, Burroughs said, but for the excellence they bring to the school.

Duffy took many AP classes, was a varsity athlete, and led many extracurricular activities. She was a member of the student council, where she helped with a project to better access for feminine hygiene products. As manager of the cross country team, Burroughs said she handled every detail with “flawless organization.”

Duffy was also the school newspaper’s layout editor for three years, preparing everything for print.

“She works tirelessly to set others up to shine, while her own work remains largely behind the scenes,” Burroughs said. “Her classmates knew what they were doing when they elected this recipient to be one of their class marshals.”

The Class of 1971 Excellence & Impact Award recognizes the exemplary efforts of a faculty or staff members from LA who has gone above and beyond to help students throughout the year or their careers. This year’s recipient, English teacher Brenda Sawyer, was described as a deliberate teacher who does not take shortcuts and models the practice of deep work for students every day.

Burroughs said colleagues describe Sawyer as courageous, hopeful, and courageously hopeful.

“No matter who you are, this teacher creates a space for you in the working of reading, writing, and learning,” Burroughs said.

Sawyer is a teacher who easily engages students and serves as a resource for other teachers who want feedback, Burroughs said. Her judgment is trusted and she is so skilled in her craft that students thrive in her classroom.

“In recent years, she has taken on increasing leadership within our community, and we are better for it,” Burroughs said.

Not only was Sawyer celebrating the award and the students in her advisory group graduating, but her daughter, Maggie, was also one of the graduates.

Once the awards finished, students received their diplomas. The graduates were greeted on stage by the staff member who had been their adviser all four years.

Within the class, over 30 students were National Honor Society members, 45 were Eagle Award winners, 32 graduated with honors, and 20 also graduated from the Bath Regional Career and Technical Center.

After all the graduates crossed the stage, they joined their fellow classmates back in their seats and were prompted by Burroughs to throw their caps in the air to really seal the deal.

“Please accept our warmest congratulations, enjoy celebrating your graduates and have a wonderful summer,” Burroughs said.

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