LA Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Lincoln Academy student recently tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in an email Monday, Nov. 23.

Based on guidance from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and consultation with the school’s medical director, Dr. Andrew Russ, it was determined that the student had been on the school’s Newcastle campus during the potential window of transmission.

Using contact tracing, all those considered close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine until Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Maine CDC defines close contacts as “people who were within 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or more. This includes the 48-hour period before the COVID-19 case became symptomatic.”

Since the school is on Thanksgiving break, the email explains that no further action has to be taken at this time, such as closing the school. Lincoln Academy will not return to in-person classes until Monday, Dec. 7.

“We have reason to feel confidence in the safety measures — including mandatory masks, half-capacity classrooms, and social distancing measures — that we have taken to limit the potential for exposure to other members of the LA community. This case reiterates the importance of screening and working together to control the spread,” the email states.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

