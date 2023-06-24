Advanced Search
Last Lunch at Sarah’s: Wiscasset Institution Closes its Doors

Eating a whaleboat calzone stuffed with lemon haddock, cheese, fresh spinach, and tomato while enjoying a breeze off the Sheepscot River and watching the lines of people queuing up at Red’s Eats and the lines of traffic heading north over the Davey Bridge is a unique pleasure that will be missed when Sarah’s Cafe closes its doors for the last time on Friday, June 23.

Opening on Route 1 in Wiscasset in 1987, Sarah’s Cafe, with its distinctive yellow awnings and its family-friendly flavors, quickly became a destination point for summer travelers and a favorite year-round spot for locals.

It started with pizza and grew to a four page menu with something for everyone from the kids menu to the classic dishes like the whaleboats or the haddock shepherd’s pie, baked in a creamy sauce, studded with peas and topped with mashed potatoes.

Everything  is  fresh,  local,  and  made  from  scratch,  restaurant  owner  Sarah  Heald  said  during  a  phone  interview  on  Monday,  June  19.

The  desserts  are  all  made  in  house  too  —  blueberry  pie,  German  chocolate  cake,  cream  puffs,  and  cheesecake  with  a  1/2  inch-thick  layer  of  solid  chocolate  on  top.

“There  isn’t  a  mix  in  this  place,”  Heald  said.

Many  items  have  been  on  the  menu  since  the  cafe  first  opened.  Heald  said  she  relied  on  her  customers  to  tell  her  what  they  loved.

For  Ronald  Witham,  of  Clinton,  it’s  all  about  the  soup  bar  —  three  different  offerings  daily.

“Any  time  my  wife  and  I  are  on  our  way  to  Boothbay,  we  make  sure  we  stop  in  here  to  eat,”  he  said.

Kendall  and  Cheryl  Brown  from  Grand  Blanc,  Mich.  both  grew  up  in  Maine  and  have  been  coming  to  Sarah’s  on  their  travels  back  and  forth  from  Michigan  for  the last  25  years. Cheryl  Brown  loves  “the  killer  fish  chowder,”  but  said  her  favorite  menu  item  ever  was  a  raspberry  pie.

“It  was  to  die  for,”  she  said.

Patricia  Jennings,  of  Bristol,  and  Judy  Getchell,  of  Dresden,  made  a  point  of  stopping  by  for  lunch  after  a  swim  at  the  Wiscasset  Community  Center.

“We  wanted  to  get  here  before  it  closes,”  Getchell  said.

“But  we’re  not  done  yet,”  Jennings  said.

Unable  to  resist  the  allure  of  saucer-sized  chocolate-chip  cookies  by  the  door,  they  waited  as  hostess  Sonny  Cumming  sat  a  table  of  nine,  locals  showing  off  the  river  view  to  visitors  from  Texas.

Jennings  called  Sarah’s  Cafe  “a  high  bar”  for  new  owners  to  aim  for.

“It’s  got  a  history,”  she  said.

Head  server  Lisa  Arsenault  has  worked  at  Sarah’s  for  more  than  20  years,  starting  in  1991.  She  left  a  couple  of  times  but  returned  in  2004  and  has  worked  there  since.

“It’s  …  always  been  my  failsafe  place  to  come  back,”  she  said.  “We’re  all  kind  of  family  here.”

Arsenault  is  glad,  though,  that  Heald  is  able  to  retire.

“She  definitely  deserves  the  rest.  She’s  a  hard  worker  –  she’s  been  on  her  feet  for  years,”  Arsenault  said.

She’ll  miss  the  food,  though.  Her  favorite  item  is  the  cabin  girl  –  spinach,  tomato,  red  onion,  mushrooms,  sour  cream,  mozzarella,  and  cheddar  wrapped  inside  fresh-made  dough.  She  likes  the  tang  sour  cream  adds  to  the  vegetarian  plate.  The  cabin  girl  was  one  of  the  very  first  dishes  Heald  added  to  the  menu  and  it  has  remained  a  customer  favorite  over  the  years.

Arsenault  will  miss  her  regular  customers  too.

“I  had  one  girl  cry  the  other  day  —  just  broke  down  in  tears,”  she  said.

Andy  Smith  is  one  of  the  cooks  at  Sarah’s,  a  skill  he  learned  on  the  job.  He  used  to  work  construction  before  he  moved  to  Maine  four years  ago  and  started  what  he  thought  would  be  a  temporary  position.  He  learned  to  bake,  something  he’d  never  done  before.

“There’s  a  recipe  book  downstairs  that  I  picked  away  at  and  figured  out  as  I  went  along,”  he  said.  “Now  I  can  make  cakes  or  pie  crust  from  scratch.  Never  thought  I’d  be  able  to  do  that.”

Smith  said  he  may  go  back  to  construction  when  the  cafe  closes.  He’ll  miss  it,  though.

“I  made  some  friends  here,”  he  said.

For  many  of  Lincoln  County’s  younger  residents,  Sarah’s  was  often  a  first  job,  and  they  grew  up  working  there.

Cumming  started  in  2020  while  she  was  still  in  high  school  and  worked  at  the  cafe  during  her  junior  and  senior  years.  She  studies  film  and  literature  at  the  University  of  St.  Andrews  in  Scotland  now,  but  is  back  in  Maine  for  the  summer.

“I’ll  miss  the  soup,”  she  said.  She  hasn’t  found  any  as  good  anywhere  else.  “I’m  going  to  go  through  haddock  chowder  withdrawal.”

Kerry  Heald,  Sarah  Heald’s  nephew,  has  worked  at  the  restaurant  for  six  years  now;  it’s  the  only  place  he’s  ever  worked.  While  he’ll  miss the  pizza  —  “I  have  at  least  one  a  day,”  he  said  — he’s  glad  his  aunt  is  retiring.

“She’s  been  working  since  she  was  16,”  he  said.  “I  think  she  deserves  it.”

Sarah  Heald’s  brother  Stephen  orders  takeout  pizza  a  couple  of  times  a  week.

“I’ve  eaten  my  sister’s  cooking  ever  since  she  was  a  tiny,  tiny  child.  It’s  always  great.  Like  Grandma  and  Grandpa  and  our  mother  …  She’s  a  great  cook,”  he  said.

Stephen  Heald  believes  the  town  of  Wiscasset  and  the  surrounding  area  “have  been  …  fortunate  to  have  such  a  good  local  business  lady who  helps  even  in  the  hardest  of  times.”

Sarah  Heald  has  a  history  of  generosity  to  local  causes  and  often  donated  to  the  food  banks,  the  schools,  the  hospitals,  “and  anybody  who  asked  for  help,”  she  said.

“It’s  my  nature  to  give,”  Heald  said.  “You’ve  got  to  give  back.”

The  future  of  Sarah’s  Cafe  and  the  location  where  it  thrived  for  so  long  is  in  the  process  of  being  solidified,  and  after  working  seven  days a  week  for  more  than  four  decades,  Sarah  Heald  is  looking  forward  to  relaxing.

She  has  a  couple  of  donkeys  to  take  care  of  on  the  old  farm  where  she  lives  and  a  stack  of  books  she  wants  to  read.  Still,  she  choked  up  as  she  talked  about  the  staff  and  customers  who  have  supported  her  for  so  many  years.

“I’ll  miss  everyone;  my  customers,  my  friends  here  at  work,”  she  said. “I  just  want  the  best  for  my  crew  …  They  support  me  and  I  support  them.  It’s  hard  for  me  to  talk  about.  My  big  thing  is  to  thank  everyone  for  keeping  my  business  alive  for  so  many  years.”

Sarah’s  Cafe  received  its  last  food  order  the  morning  of  Monday,  June  19  and  Sarah  Heald  plans  to  serve  up  to  the  very  last  minute,  “as long  as  the  food  holds  out.”

