Last Remnants of A.D. Gray Finance Waldoborough Historical Society Capital Campaign January 19, 2024 at 12:17 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCreativity Boosts Waldoborough Historical Society Towards Capital GoalBuy a Brick Fundraiser for Waldoborough Historical SocietyRate Increases Approved For Waldoboro EMSMeals for a Month Raffle Winner NamedHistorical Society’s Tree Project Complete Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!