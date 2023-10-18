LCN Takes Top Honors for Sports Photography, Lincoln County Magazine

The Lincoln County News took home 17 awards in the 2022-2023 Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including first place awards for sports photography, ad and page design, and Lincoln County Magazine.

The LCN website, lcnme.com, earned third place honors in the General Excellence – Digital category.

The awards were presented during the Maine Press Association’s annual awards banquet at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in South Portland on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The contest divides newspapers into three categories: dailies, and large and small weeklies by circulation. The LCN competes in the category for the state’s large weekly newspapers.

Entries are judged by industry professionals from outside of Maine, with this year’s judges working in Utah.

The awards ceremony is the final event of the Maine Press Association’s annual conference, which includes a full day of professional development and talks about industry trends.

Established in 1864, the Maine Press Association works to protect the freedom of the press and the public’s right to know, and to promote and foster high ethical standards in journalism.

A complete list of LCN honors follows:

First Place, Sports Page Design: Paula Roberts

First Place, Local Ad: “Pumpkinfest Sale,” LCN staff

First Place, Sports Photo: “Photo Finish,” Paula Roberts

First Place, Supplement/Special Section: “Farm and Table,” LCN staff

Second Place, Supplement Cover: “Live from Lincoln County,” Amber Clark

Second Place, People Photo:“Betsy Noyes,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Second Place, Feature Photo: “At Work,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Second Place, Editorial: “LEND A HAND,” Maia Zewert and John Roberts

Second Place, Supplement/Special Section: “Made in Lincoln County,” LCN staff

Third Place, News Photo: “Firefighter Memorial,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Third Place, People Photo: “Spreading Cheer,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Third Place, Game Story: “Medomak Valley football wins North Class C regional championship,” Paula Roberts

Third Place, Analysis: “Local food pantries navigate inflation to provide for holidays,” Elizabeth Walztoni

Third Place, Continuing Story: “Remembering Donnie Leeman,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Third Place, Arts/Lifestyle Feature: “Reaching for ‘the golden ring:’ 20 years of Heartwood Theater,” Bisi Cameron Yee

Third Place, Business/Economics Story: “Family-owned Fernald’s for sale,” Maia Zewert

Third Place, General Excellence, Digital: lcnme.com, LCN staff

