LCSO Arrests Texas Man For False Warrant Scam

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texan man after an investigation into a scam that pressured victims with false claims of a federal arrest warrant.

Gautam Harkhani, 35, of Erwin, Texas, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 21 and faces one count each of theft by deception, a Class B felony, and criminal conspiracy, a Class C felony, according to a press release from the LCSO.

The investigation began several weeks prior, when the daughter of an elderly person discovered the scam and reported it to the LCSO, according to the press release. The targeted individual had recently purchased a new printer and found a number online for tech support. Later, the individual was called by a man who claimed to be from the Federal Trade Commission and indentified himself using the name of the FTC commissioner.

The caller told the individual there were warrants out for their arrest on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering and that the warrants could be satisfied by paying with gold, according to the press release.

The victim purchased $261,000 in gold from a legitimate vendor online and confirmed the purchase with the scammer, who then sent a “courier” to the victim’s home to pick up the gold, according to the press release. The individual was in the process of purchasing another $267,000 in gold when family members learned what was happening, stopped the purchase, and notified the LCSO.

Working with the FBI and assisted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the LCSO created a false transaction to convince the scammer more gold had been purchased. After the fake documents were sent to the scammer, a two-day surveillance began.

Harkhani was arrested when he arrived to pick up the new gold, according to the press release. He is currently being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset pending a $50,000 cash bail.

According to LCSO Lt. Michael Murphy, the basis of the scam is not new. In the past, victims have been pressured to pay scammers for reasons ranging anywhere from a winning lottery ticket to an outstanding court fee, he said.

Murphy encourages members of the public to pause, think critically before engaging with callers making high-stake claims, and call their local law enforcement agency if they are uncertain if a call is legitimate.

Scammers are gifted salespeople who create high-pressure pitches to persuade victims to send money quickly, so slowing down and thinking through callers’ requests can be the key to avoiding scams, Murphy said.

“No one (legitimate) is going to ask you to pay right away,” he said.

Murphy also stressed the importance of noticing the difference in procedure a scammer would suggest, since scammers usually request funds that can’t be tracked, like cash, gift cards, or gold bars.

The investigation surrounding the scam is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jared Mitkus at 882-7332 or email jmitkus@lincolnso.me.

