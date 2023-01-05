LCSO Asks for Assistance in Locating Missing Boothbay Man

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2.

Thomas P. Harris, 60, was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home on Butler Road in Boothbay. His roommate reported finding Harris’ truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but Harris was nowhere to be found, according to a press release from the LCSO. Harris’ cell phone was left at the residence.

K-9 teams from the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police conducted a search of the property and wooden area around the residence without results, according to the press release.

Harris has brown graying hair and blue eyes, is 5’10” and weighs 120 pounds, according to the press release. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, camouflage pants and work boots.

Anyone with information about Harris whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 882-7332 or email Deputy Jeff Rogers at jrogers@lincolnso.me or Detective Ryan Chubbuck at rchubbuck@lincolnso.me.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

