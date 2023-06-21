LCSO Deputies Investigating Boothbay Fatal Crash

A 41-year-old Jefferson man was killed Monday, June 19, in a single vehicle crash on River Road in Boothbay.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory D. Fetner was fatally injured when the black 2017 Ford Focus he was operating left the roadway and struck a large tree around 5:39 p.m.

According to the LCSO, deputies responded to the area after the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the crash. LCSO reports Fetner was apparently operating the Ford eastbound on the River Road when he crested a knoll and lost control. His vehicle then crossed the westbound lane before striking the tree.

Fetner did not survive the crash, although he was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did deploy, LCSO reports.

Preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor in this crash, according to the LCSO.

LCSO Sgt. Scott Hayden is the primary investigator in this event. He was assisted by Boothbay Region Ambulance, Boothbay Fire Department and Brunswick Police accident reconstruction investigators.

Any witnesses or persons with information related to this event are asked to contact LCSO Lt. Brendan Kane or Sgt. Hayden at 882-7332, or email bkane@lincolnso.me.

