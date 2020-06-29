Lefebvre Honored as Warden of the Year

Game Warden Joey Lefebvre, of Damariscotta, who patrols Knox and Lincoln counties, was recognized Thursday, June 25 as Game Warden of the Year for 2019.

The award was presented at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and recognizes Lefebvre for outstanding achievement over the past year.

The Game Warden of the Year Award shall be presented to any member of the Maine Warden Service who, consistently in the past, has conducted themselves in such a manner as to display an exceptional expertise in the areas of conservation law enforcement, management, community and public relations, and all aspects of a game warden’s duties, and during the past year has performed in a manner that reflects continued performance in this manner.

After a short time working in a remote portion of northwestern Maine beginning in 1995, Lefebvre transferred to the coast, where he has been the district game warden in the Damariscotta region since. It is here that Lefebvre continued his relentless pursuit of intentional fish and game violators in the Midcoast. Lefebvre never leaves stones unturned while investigating fish and game violations or incidents.

Lefebvre excels at investigating illegal deer-hunting, to include those who exceed the bag limit, hunt in closed season, and continue to hunt while under revocation. Because of his unique skill sets, he has been able to uncover some of the most high-profile fish and game violations that have occurred in the state throughout his career.

Lefebvre has been an instrumental part of training and mentoring many new game wardens. In his career, he has mentored several deputy game wardens, was cadre for the 96th Municipal-County Basic Police School at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, and was cadre for the Advanced Warden School.

Lefebvre’s job and life experience, dedication, knowledge, and, most importantly, his positive attitude, are invaluable to a new game warden starting out in their chosen profession. He has had a direct impact on the future of the Maine Warden Service.

Lefebvre’s exemplary service and work performance have been well documented throughout his career. He has received several letters of recognition from both the public and the Maine Warden Service, and does an excellent job collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, utilizing his strong skill sets to bring positive resolution to many issues.

Because of his knowledge of his patrol area and the districts that surround it, Lefebvre is called to numerous search and rescue incidents every year in his area. He has been able to bring many people home to their loved ones over the years.

Lefebvre balances an extremely busy professional and personal life and sets a good example for other wardens who are in similar positions with their personal and professional lives. He retains his oath that he took as a newly hired game warden and continues to go to work every day to make a difference in the outdoor community in which he lives and works.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

