LePages Living in Edgecomb

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage and his wife, Ann LePage, have moved back to Lincoln County. They currently reside in Edgecomb, according to Brent Littlefield, senior political adviser to Paul LePage.

In letters to the editor published in the Bangor Daily News and Lewiston Sun Journal on May 21, Paul LePage wrote about his plan to reopen Maine. He gave Edgecomb as his town of residence.

In an April 29 interview with radio host Howie Carr, LePage had said he was going to fly to Maine the following Saturday and would be “becoming a resident of Maine again.” He also told Carr that he plans to challenge Gov. Janet Mills in 2022.

Paul LePage was raised in Lewiston and served as mayor of Waterville from 2003 until he became governor in 2011.

The LePages lived in the Blaine House, the governor’s mansion in Augusta, throughout Paul LePage’s two terms as governor. They bought a home in Boothbay in 2014, but sold it in 2018.

The LePages moved to Florida soon after leaving the Blaine House in 2019, but returned to Maine last summer, when they worked at McSeagull’s in Boothbay Harbor. The LePages will work at the restaurant again this summer.

According to Littlefield, the LePages will stay in Edgecomb for at least the duration of the summer, but their plans after that are unknown.

