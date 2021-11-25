Lie-Nielsen Toolworks Vice President Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

With a staggering 74.2% of the vote, Robin Nolan won the November #LCNme365 photo contest with a picture of her husband walking through a field of milkweed at sunrise.

Nolan, of Waldoboro, snapped the photo while she and her husband, Jay, were taking one of their morning walks this fall with her “trusty iPhone.”

“It was an enchanting morning, because the fog had settled thickly across the field but was just starting to rise, and the light caught all of the milkweed pods,” said Nolan, who is the vice president and chief operating officer of Lie-Nielsen Toolworks in Warren.

This is the first photo contest Nolan has entered. She was inspired to enter after seeing the previous monthly winners on the front page of The Lincoln County News. Her business uses past editions of newspaper as packing materials in shipments, which has garnered appreciation for the LCN across the globe.

“We get customers sending us emails and letters appreciating this dose of local news,” Nolan said.

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Nolan will receive a $50 Buoy Local card from Bangor Savings Bank, the sponsor of the November contest. She will also receive a canvas print of her photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

As the 11th monthly winner, Nolan cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2021, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Nolan’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2021.

Submissions are now being accepted for the December #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from Louis Doe Home Center, the sponsor of the December contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

