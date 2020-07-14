Lightning Strike Causes House Fire in Bristol

Lightning struck twice at 20 Farm Woods Road in Bristol the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14. The first strike hit a tree and the second caused a house fire.

Homeowners Doug and Teresa Grant were able to exit safely after the lightning hit the roof, causing the second floor to become engulfed in flames.

Firefighters mounted interior and exterior attacks before having to evacuate the building.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Bristol, Bremen, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, and Waldoboro fire departments and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service at approximately 1:18 p.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

