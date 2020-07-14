Advanced Search
Lightning Strike Causes House Fire in Bristol

at

Smoke pours out of a house as firefighters mount an exterior attack at 20 Farm Woods Road in Bristol after a lightning strike the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14. (Evan Houk photo)

Lightning struck twice at 20 Farm Woods Road in Bristol the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14. The first strike hit a tree and the second caused a house fire.

Homeowners Doug and Teresa Grant were able to exit safely after the lightning hit the roof, causing the second floor to become engulfed in flames.

Firefighters mounted interior and exterior attacks before having to evacuate the building.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Bristol, Bremen, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, and Waldoboro fire departments and Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service at approximately 1:18 p.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Firefighters prepare to enter a home at 20 Farm Woods Road in Bristol the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14. The home was set ablaze by a lightning strike that hit the roof and engulfed the second floor in flames. (Evan Houk photo)

A tree at 20 Farm Woods Road in Bristol was struck by lightning prior to a second strike that set the nearby home ablaze the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14. (Evan Houk photo)

 

