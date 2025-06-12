Lincoln Academy Graduates Champion Courage and Perseverance

The diverse accomplishments and fierce kindness of the 133 members of Lincoln Academy’s class of 2025 were on display as seniors crossed the commencement stage on Friday, June 6.

“This graduating class is a colorful blend of all that is good about Lincoln Academy and our communities,” Lincoln Academy Head of School Jeff Burroughs said.

In their speeches, Lincoln Academy’s student leaders highlighted their class’s diverse interests and achievements, congratulating one another for staying true to themselves and being part of a community where all members are encouraged to do the same.

They also reminded one another that, in order to grow, they would have to continue weathering hardship with strength and grace, whether that means staying on track through life’s challenges or stepping outside their comfort zones.

“Chances are that we are the people we are today because we have chosen to try something new at one point in our lives,” valedictorian Jayden Brown said.

Co-salutatorian Anna Lupien credited Lincoln Academy with providing the environment in which she was able to try new things and, in doing so, learn more about herself.

“I have learned so much about my passions and interests here, and I hope that others share that sentiment,” she said.

She compared Maine’s shifting seasons to the eras of life that graduates had weathered in order to arrive at commencement that afternoon.

“The rough days in our lives have led us here,” Lupien said. “We have all faced challenges throughout these four years. Interpersonal or academic, trivial or defining; our own little mud seasons, if you will. We are here only because we endured them.”

One of those challenging seasons included the COVID-19 pandemic, noted co-salutatorian Dylan Burmeister.

“We are the first class to have four normal years of high school after the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “And in those four years, we have accomplished a great deal.”

From lobstering to sewing and filmmaking, Lincoln Academy’s class of 2025 has flourished throughout those four years, discovering their interests, inspiring one another, and making the most of their time in high school, Burmeister said.

Being brave enough to step into the unknown – and leave their comfort zones to try new things – was an essential step toward making that happen, whether that meant trying a new sport or delivering a speech before the crowd of several hundred people gathered at Lincoln Academy that afternoon, Brown said.

The diverse talents of Lincoln Academy’s graduates were on display during commencement. Senior Mariana Janik sang a rendition of “Vienna,” by Billy Joel, and senior Sophia Scott sang an original song entitled “Monarch.”

“What I really like about monarch butterflies is that they fly to warmer temperatures during the winter … but they always find their way back home again,” Scott said when introducing her song.

About one-quarter of the graduating class will enter the workforce or military directly from graduation, choosing to serve their communities both locally and far afield, Burroughs said.

Some graduates who crossed the stage June 6 had already received another diploma this spring, as 25 students also graduated from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center with diverse skills from fabrication to esthetics, Burroughs noted.

Senior Tyson Ball, who was the Bath Regional Career and Technical Center’s student of the year, was voted the winner of the Achievement Cup by his classmates. The award is given to the student who best embodies good scholarship, industry, enthusiasm for work, cooperation with others, participation in co-curricular activities, strong morals, compassion, inclusion, and leadership, Burroughs said.

The Linda Jean Metcalf Award, voted on by faculty and staff, was awarded to Anna Lupien for her caring, warmth, joy, positivity, and hard work, Burroughs said.

The Lowell Simmons award for excellence in athletics and citizenship was awarded to multi-sport athlete Adam St. Cyr, who is perhaps best known for his achievements in wrestling.

“His legacy as an athlete and a member of his senior class will long be remembered,” Burroughs said.

The Harold and Blanche W. Smithwick Award for moral character, integrity, and community contribution was awarded to Dylan Burmeister, a distance runner and journalist.

“She has an innate ability to separate news from trivia, and she never buries the lede,” Burroughs said.

The last award given at commencement was the Class of 1971 Excellence and Impact Award, which serves to recognize the exemplary impact of a faculty or staff member on the Lincoln County community, Burroughs said.

Phil Page, longtime Lincoln Academy faculty member known as “Mr. LA,” received the award to a standing ovation from the senior class and many in attendance. Page will retire this spring after 41 years at Lincoln Academy.

“He has done more to promote and model kindness and respect in the community than anyone I have ever met,” said Burroughs.

Soon after, the graduates received their diplomas one by one, greeting Burroughs and their academic advisors with hugs, handshakes, and, once, confetti, as they crossed from one phase of life into the next.

