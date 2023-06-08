Lincoln Academy Graduation Celebrates Students’ Accomplishments, Resilience

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Friends and family of Lincoln Academy’s class of 2023 crowded into the Nelson Bailey gymnasium the afternoon of Friday, June 2 to watch as 150 students crossed the stage and received their diplomas.

The graduation was scheduled to take place outside but predictions of inclement weather forced a last-second decision that paid off, according to Jenny Mayher, the school’s communications director.

Head of School Jeffrey Burroughs opened the ceremony with a speech detailing his pride in knowing this group of students, noting their resilience.

“What you have collectively done in our community is an incredible accomplishment; not because of what you have missed or overcome, but for how you have found your voices,” Burroughs said.

Burroughs also touched upon how this class helped the school reconnect to the traditions that were put on hold during the pandemic, such as winter carnival and homecoming.

“We recognize your collective work, and look forward to seeing you back on campus as alumni to learn what crowns you will wear,” Burroughs said.

Matthew Long, the valedictorian, spoke about his gratitude for his mentors and the importance of building a support network.

“Surround yourself with people who care about you. People who support you in your goals, listen to your feelings and encourage you to succeed. These people will be there to lift you up when things get tough and keep you focused on your long-term goals,” Long said.

Aowyn Burbank and Ava Nery took the stage to sing an original composition, “New Spring.”

Nery, the class of 2023’s salutatorian, also spoke about resilience and offered the class and their families some reassurance.

“I am not worried that an uncertain future will fall hard upon our shoulders as a class — instead, I am certain that we are a class of individuals who have persevered and will continue to persevere, who have succeeded before and will succeed again, and who will always find a reason to keep on keepin’ on,” Nery said.

Students and faculty received awards for their academic, professional, and service-based excellence before the ceremony proceeded to the graduating of the class of 2023.

Once the diplomas had been conferred, class marshals Ralph Zoorob and Issabella Herring, led graduates out of the gym.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

