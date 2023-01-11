Lincoln County Adds 17 COVID-19 Cases, No New Hospitalizations or Deaths

Lincoln County saw 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data current through Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Since COVID-19 arrived in Lincoln County in March 2020, 6,763 residents have had the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus – 5,643 confirmed cases and 1,120 probable. The number of deaths in Lincoln County residents stayed at 42.

The number of residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic stayed at 117.

MaineHealth is maintaining a database of COVID-19 information that can be accessed at mainehealth.org/coronavirus-COVID-19/what-to-do.

The health system also recommends staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19 in the event of symptoms or contact with a COVID-19-positive person, and seeking care when necessary.

An update from LincolnHealth was not available at press time.

Lincoln County has a “moderate to high” rate of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents relative to other counties in the state at 268,375.01. The number does not represent fully vaccinated individuals and, since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both require two doses, the number can be higher than 100,000.

The census data for Lincoln County provided by the Maine CDC lists a population of 34,634. Of those residents, 27,248, or 78.67%, have received their first dose of the vaccine and 27,972, or 80.76%, have received the second and final dose, according to the agency’s data.

A total of 92,502 doses of vaccine have been administered, up 447 doses from last week. Those counted in the final dose category have either received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been 37,729 additional or booster shots given to Lincoln County residents.

State COVID-19 numbers

According to data current as of Jan. 10, the Maine CDC has reported 308,602 COVID-19 cases in Maine, an increase of 2,618 from the week before. Of those cases, 87,510 are probable.

There have been 6,634 hospitalizations in the state, including 81 reported in the past week. There have been 2,821 deaths so far from COVID-19 in Maine, including 37 reported in the last week. The statewide case rate is 2,305.7 per 10,000 people, up from 2,294.3 last week.

