Lincoln County Can Submit Storm Damage Reports Online

In the wake of a winter storm that devastated portions of Maine’s coastline Wednesday, Jan. 10, Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Maury Prentiss announced individuals, homeowners, small businesses, and agriculture producers can submit damage reports online.

In a press release, Prentiss advised residents to keep in mind submitting a survey or a PDF form is not an application for assistance and there is no guarantee any assistance will be available. The purpose of submitting damage reports is to help the state determine whether there are enough damages to seek a federal disaster declaration.

According to Prentiss, damage reports from the Jan. 10 storm must be submitted by Thursday, Jan. 18, to be included in the totals for determining whether the state has enough damage to obtain a federal disaster declaration.

Individuals and households can submit their initial damage assessment survey at shorturl.at/ajzP1.

Any and all inquiries and/or damage submissions from members of Maine’s fishing community emailed to maine.recovery@maine.gov. This address is the intake resource for Jan. 10 storm damage reports.

Business and agriculture producers can submit their damage assessments at shorturl.at/chuG5. Filling out the online survey by following this link is the only option for submitting business and agriculture damage reports related to Jan. 10.

For more information, go to maine.gov/mema/grants/individual-assistance-grant-program.

