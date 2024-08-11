Lincoln County Democrats Rally Over Lobster

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee gathered local blue voters and activists together at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro on Sunday, Aug. 4, for seafood, music, and speeches from local politicians and public figures.

Discussion at the event centered around building a sense of urgency ahead of the presidential election. Local Democratic incumbents and candidates urged attendees to raise their voices, champion party ideals, and direct their efforts towards fundraising and supporting Democratic candidates both locally and nationally.

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal spoke at the beginning of the event on behalf of probable Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Neal noted Harris’ parents immigrated to the United States, saying that his own grandparents were immigrants and he expressed hope America would continue to welcome immigrants “in an orderly process.”

Neal urged attendees to continue to take an active role in supporting Harris’ campaign, identifying northern Maine as one of several important regions where every vote would count.

“We’ve got to make sure that turnout is massive,” Neal said.

After a rainy morning, sunlight began to peek through the clouds overhead as Jeffrey Hurd, owner of the Narrows Tavern and Cider Hill Farm, worked to prepare lobster, mussels, corn, and classic barbecue fare for attendees who had purchased meal tickets for the event.

Oysters, provided by Glidden Point Oyster Farms and Pemaquid Oyster Company, were sold at a nearby tent, and volunteers poured drinks at another.

Music was provided by local duo No Spring Chickens, consisting of Linda Picceri and Michelle Tanguay, who performed folk and rock music including covers of Joni Mitchell and James Taylor hits.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee also raffled off several prizes, from a chickadee painting by New Harbor watercolorist Peggy Farrell to wine baskets sourced by Walpole’s Chemins des Vins and a signed copy of “Democracy Awakening” by Lincoln County author and historian Heather Cox Richardson.

Funds raised at the lobster bake and other events throughout the year are used “to help elect Democratic candidates in Lincoln County,” said Lincoln County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Keith Mestrich.

The committee also collected donations of nonperishables and toiletries for the Waldoboro Food Pantry, gathering about 90 pounds of donations on Sunday, according to Mary Vosken, who coordinates the food pantry donation program.

The committee collects for a different Lincoln County food pantry each month, working with pantry organizers to identify most needed items, Vosken said.

“Food security in Lincoln County is right up there,” Vosken said. “The food pantries in Lincoln County are really pretty overwhelmed… We’re doing what we can.”

After food was served, local politicians addressed the crowd.

State Representative Kristin Cloutier, who is currently the assistant House Majority Leader, said Lincoln County residents would have a rare opportunity this November to flip four seats in the House of Representatives from Republican to Democrat.

New candidates Pamela Swift, who is running to represent Maine State House District 62; Wayne Farrin, who is running to represent House District 47; and Jennifer Stone, who is running to represent House District 45, addressed the crowd to introduce themselves and their campaigns.

“In this election cycle, everything is on the line,” said Swift, of Palermo, who also serves on the Palermo Select Board. “When we band together and fight for our human rights, we win.”

State Senator Cameron Reny, D-Lincoln, said she was proud to have been a part of legislative progress regarding paid family medical leave, climate change action, gun legislation, abortion care, and protections for medical providers during her time in the Legislature.

“We, as a team, made huge progress in these areas,” Reny said. “…Now, we need to keep doing it.”

State Senator Eloise Vitelli, D-Sagadahoc, echoed Reny’s sentiments and said this election would be extremely important to ensuring continued progress in those areas.

“This is a critical election,” she said. “We need every one of you out there.”

The lobster bake’s keynote address was delivered by Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, who similarly emphasized the importance of the upcoming election season and championed local participation.

“Involvement is crucial,” Frey said. He went on to say that voters were not only choosing individuals to fill the roles of president and state and federal representatives but also appointed roles, such as those of supreme court justices and attorneys general.

Frey brought up the reversal of Roe v. Wade and challenges to the Affordable Care Act as examples of the influence exerted by appointed officials in the United States.

Frey also said he believed it was essential to continue to fight the influence of large corporations, including opioid manufacturers and distributors including Johnson and Johnson and Purdue, who he said were responsible for “killing Mainers.”

“I’m working to hold them responsible,” Frey said.

Lincoln County Democratic Committee Chair Kelli Whitlock Burton applauded Frey and urged attendees to turn their enthusiasm into action by volunteering.

“The wind is at our backs,” she said. “It’s pushing us forward toward election day and we’re ready to get to work.”

