Lincoln County Firefighters Recognized for Service, Dedication

Local firefighters were honored for their hard work and dedication during the Lincoln County Fire Chiefs Association’s annual business meeting and award ceremony at the South Bristol fire station on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer, the president of the chiefs association, presented the awards to celebrate the dedication and courage of the county’s firefighters.

Edgecomb Fire Chief Roy Potter received the Past Presidents Award for leading the association for two years.

“I got big shoes to fill,” Smeltzer said.

Hannah Meneses received the Citizen Life Saving Award for saving someone from a sinking vehicle in Davis Stream in Jefferson in March.

In his speech recognizing Meneses, Smeltzer said she dove into the 36-degree waters and used a wrench to break the car’s windows, allowing the passenger to escape.

“Hannah demonstrated exceptional courage, selflessness, and quick thinking in this life threatening situation,” Smeltzer Bret Butterfield, of the Alna Fire Department, received the Firefighter of the Year Award.

Butterfield joined the department in 2023 and has quickly become an example to less experienced firefighters. From day one, he attended monthly business meetings and attended a number of training sessions, Smeltzer said in presenting the award.

“In a few short years, he has distinguished himself well and proved to be a solid member and asset to the Alna Volunteer Fire Department,” he said.

The Officer of the Year Award went to Mark Gifford, who retired as a captain in the Waldoboro Fire Department in July. Gifford joined the fire department in 1986, acting as an “integral” part of the team and a frequent training attendee throughout his years at the Waldoboro fire station, Smeltzer said.

“His example of leadership has been no less than inspirational to all of us,” Smeltzer said. “He has a standard for dedication that we all strive to achieve.”

Mark Stults, who started as Waldoboro’s assistant chief in 2019, received the Chief Bob Maxcy Lifetime Achievement Award. Before retiring as assistant chief in 2022, Stults acted as a leader in several fire departments, including Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, and Westbrook.

Smeltzer said Stults’ personality and experience were just a few qualities that make him “a true leader.”

Smeltzer presented the President’s Award to Damariscotta Chief John Roberts. Smeltzer said Roberts has worked to improve mutual aid response across the county, lead the fire academy, and demonstrated genuine care for each of Lincoln County’s residents.

“This individual has dedicated his fire service career not only to his department, but to the entire county,” Smeltzer said. “He knows that together we are stronger than if we go alone.”

