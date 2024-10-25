Lincoln County News Receives Top Honors for Advertising

The Lincoln County News collected 18 first, second, and third place awards in the 2024 Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, including top honors in the General Excellence – Advertising category.

In their comments, the judges praised the newspaper for its excellent color registration and use of color on ads; the “robust” classifieds; the “clean and distinct” obituary page; and more.

“Although the paper size is somewhat cumbersome, the pages are filled with local information including numerous local business ads … the public notices pages are clean and easy to navigate. The Arts & Eats section is fun and the ads correlate very well with the content. Monthly calendar is helpful,” the judges said in their comments. “Overall, very nice work on behalf of your advertisers. This is a strong, solid entry of which to be proud.”

The newspaper received the honors during the Maine Press Association’s annual awards ceremony and banquet at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The contest divides newspapers into three categories: dailies and large and small weeklies by circulation. The LCN competes in the category for the state’s large weekly newspapers.

Entries are judged by industry professionals from outside of Maine, with this year’s judges working in Nebraska.

The awards ceremony is the final event of the Maine Press Association’s annual conference, which includes a full day of professional development and talks about industry trends. LCN reporter Johnathan Riley and Bangor Daily News’ Michael Shepherd led the Reporters’ Roundtable breakout session during the conference.

Editor Maia Zewert was reelected to the Maine Press Association Board of Directors during the annual business meeting at the conference.

Established in 1864, the Maine Press Association works to protect the freedom of the press and the public’s right to know, and to promote and foster high ethical standards in journalism.

A complete list of LCN honors with some of the judges’ comments follows:

First Place, General Excellence – Advertising

First Place, News Photo: “Paddler Victorious,” Johnathan Riley

“This was a clear winner. The photographer captured (Josh) Felter’s moment of glory, face full of the emotion of exertion, paddle raised, the second-place finisher coming in strong. Great composition, great timing, great photo.”

First Place, People Photo: “Celebration,” Mic LeBel

First Place, Sports Photo: “Head-On Collision,” Paula Roberts

First Place, Specialty Page Design: Pet Page, Staff

“I absolutely loved this! There were great photos and even better information for pet owners in the community. All valuable and smart to have businesses support the page. A great idea that was executed very well.”

First Place, Sports News Story: “Pickleball the Fountain of Youth in Lincoln County,” Mic LeBel

First Place, Sports Page Design: Paula Roberts

First Place, Sports Page (Sections): Paula Roberts

“Outstanding coverage! Loved the many photographs. Each child, and each team covered. I’m changing mine to look like yours! Wonderful!”

First Place, Community Columnist: “Characters of the County,” Johnathan Riley

First Place, Outdoors Story: “Jefferson Couple Offers a Forever Home for Farm Animals,” Molly Rains

“Catchy lead to a really cute story about an important service provided by caring individuals. Nice color in the writing and photography.”

Second Place, Picture Story: Pumpkinfest Regatta, Johnathan Riley

Second Place, Feature Photo: “New Graduates,” Frida Hennig

“Good composition and clean background. You can almost hear the conversation between these graduates. A real moment in time has been captured!”

Second Place, Sports Photo: “Swarm,” Paula Roberts

Second Place, Supplement/Special Section: Holiday Shopping Guide, Staff

Third Place, Local Ad: Louis Doe’s Home Center, Staff

“Very creative and cute. A memorable ad for sure.”

Third Place, Feature Photo: “Paddler Victorious,” Johnathan Riley

Third Place, Arts-Lifestyle Feature: “After-School Adventures at WMHS Dungeons & Dragons Club,” Molly Rains

“This article is excellently written, providing a detailed and engaging overview of the Dungeons & Dragons club. The reporter does a fantastic job of explaining the game, and the opening sentence is particularly attention-grabbing, drawing readers in from the very beginning.”

Third Place, Religion/Spirituality Story: “Interim Pastor of Rutherford Island’s Union Church Welcomes All,” Johnathan Riley

